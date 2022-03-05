GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the January 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, started coverage on shares of GameSquare Esports in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.60 target price for the company.

GMSQF remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Friday. 72,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,954. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19. GameSquare Esports has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

GameSquare Esports Inc operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company bridges the gap between global brands and the large gaming and esports communities. It also provides consulting, influencer marketing and promotion, broadcast talent management, and other services. In addition, the company intends to acquire assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets.

