GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.06.

NYSE GPS remained flat at $$14.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,492,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,237,548. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 76.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in GAP in the third quarter worth $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

