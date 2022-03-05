GAP (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.GAP also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-2.05 EPS.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. GAP has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. GAP’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GAP will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.06.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

