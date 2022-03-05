GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €46.00 by Baader Bank

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €46.00 ($51.69) price target from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on G1A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.81 ($48.10).

ETR:G1A opened at €35.41 ($39.79) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.23. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 35.51. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €28.51 ($32.03) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($54.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

