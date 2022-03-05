Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CFO Apostolos Zafolias Sells 1,430 Shares

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $28,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Apostolos Zafolias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $44,640.20.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $31,811.94.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $864.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

