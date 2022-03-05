Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Generac by 133.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after buying an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Generac by 76.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after buying an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Generac by 474.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 99,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,856,000 after buying an additional 82,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,524,000 after buying an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $317.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

