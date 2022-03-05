General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $68.12 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $69.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

