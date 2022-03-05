Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 46,979 Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of DarioHealth worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.42. DarioHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $26.65.

Several brokerages have commented on DRIO. Aegis decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DarioHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

