Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 4,412 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HMTV opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $30,846.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 618,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

