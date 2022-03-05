Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,155 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Bioventus worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 293,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bioventus by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 303,495 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in Bioventus by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,037,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the third quarter worth $5,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -270.20. Bioventus Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

