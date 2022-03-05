Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 171,379 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,677 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

