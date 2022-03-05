Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,533,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 539.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 682,703 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 475,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

