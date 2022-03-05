Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Ocwen Financial worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 50,850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at $18,491,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the third quarter valued at $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Shares of OCN stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. Ocwen Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $246.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ocwen Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocwen Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.