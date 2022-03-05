Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 92,011 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Quotient worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Quotient by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Quotient by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 866,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 43,691 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quotient by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 58,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Quotient by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quotient alerts:

Several analysts have commented on QTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of QTNT opened at $1.16 on Friday. Quotient Limited has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $119.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quotient Limited will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Khoury Mohammad El purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 31,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $39,815.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.