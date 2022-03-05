George N. Hines Sells 1,820 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LAD stock opened at $335.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.56. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

LAD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $1,149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $1,319,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 78.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,229,000 after purchasing an additional 125,712 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 44.2% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.