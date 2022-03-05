George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.50.
Several analysts have issued reports on WNGRF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of OTCMKTS WNGRF remained flat at $$110.03 on Friday. 202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245. George Weston has a 12 month low of $77.06 and a 12 month high of $116.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.25.
George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.
