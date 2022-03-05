Gerard Rabbette Sells 174,626 Shares of Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) Stock

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Rating) insider Gerard Rabbette sold 174,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.49), for a total transaction of £584,997.10 ($784,914.93).

Shares of UPR stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.53) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 338.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 354.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Uniphar plc has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 416 ($5.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £718.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Uniphar’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Uniphar’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

