GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Miles Gareth Jakeman Buys 18,018 Shares

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Rating) insider Miles Gareth Jakeman acquired 18,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,090.08 ($13,538.28).

Shares of GETB stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.76) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £28.26 million and a PE ratio of -24.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.77. GetBusy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 55 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 107 ($1.44).

Get GetBusy alerts:

About GetBusy (Get Rating)

GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud document management platform and client portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management, workflow, and cloud portal tool for medium to large professional service businesses; and GetBusy, a team and client task management, and signatures application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GetBusy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GetBusy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.