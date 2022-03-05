Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $99.33. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.17). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.