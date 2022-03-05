Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,251,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $747,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 53.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.07.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.03. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $46.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

