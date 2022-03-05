GMS (NYSE:GMS) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.99 and last traded at $53.14. Approximately 1,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 224,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.29.

GMS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,720,000 after buying an additional 49,049 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GMS by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of GMS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

