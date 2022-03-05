Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. Golar LNG reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

GLNG opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Golar LNG has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

