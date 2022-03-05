Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2,792.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000.

GSSC stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.51.

