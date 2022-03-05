Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $522,000 Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CENT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CENT stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

