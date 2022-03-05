Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $554,000 Position in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Big Cypress Acquisition worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Big Cypress Acquisition by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 294,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in Big Cypress Acquisition by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 35,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Big Cypress Acquisition stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $12.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

