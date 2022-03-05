Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Business First Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 128.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 13.7% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 151,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 207.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.0% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 69.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of BFST stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Drew C. Brees purchased 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $100,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

