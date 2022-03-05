Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 166,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.38% of United Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.72. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.21). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Gregory C. Branch purchased 5,895 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,761.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance (Get Rating)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.