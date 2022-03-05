Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Annexon worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 108,962.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annexon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. Annexon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $165.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

