Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 14,309 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,309 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 29,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a market cap of $926.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 31.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.20%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

