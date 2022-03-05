Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:GSF opened at GBX 116 ($1.56) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £400.24 million and a PE ratio of 9.73. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 102 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 118.50 ($1.59). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

