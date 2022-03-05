Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share.

NASDAQ GOSS traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,045. The firm has a market cap of $734.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOSS. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.