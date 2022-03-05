Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 668 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $149.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $131.86 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.93%.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

