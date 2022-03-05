Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,758 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 29.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,233 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 24.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 238,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 47,401 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,017,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 17.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,803,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 273,692 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.71) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Shares of SAN opened at $2.96 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

