Gradient Investments LLC Has $477,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,780,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of BCE by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,839,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,097,000 after buying an additional 1,504,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BCE by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,292,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,761,000 after buying an additional 732,306 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of BCE by 11,873.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 724,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,260,000 after buying an additional 718,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,363,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $55.96.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 113.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCE. CIBC upped their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins upped their target price on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

