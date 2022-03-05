Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Comcast stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

