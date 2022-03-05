Gradient Investments LLC Sells 12,684 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Parsons by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

NYSE:PSN opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.19 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carey A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 56,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,865. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Parsons in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

