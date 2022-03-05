Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period.

BSCO stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $22.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85.

