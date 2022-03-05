Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GVA. Sidoti started coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of GVA opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.65). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,009,000 after purchasing an additional 224,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Granite Construction by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,300,000 after acquiring an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Granite Construction by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,418,000 after acquiring an additional 370,286 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 47,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 997,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,437,000 after acquiring an additional 995,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

