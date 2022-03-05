Grassi Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management owned about 0.05% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $223,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,689 shares of company stock worth $1,722,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. 2,775,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,610. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.