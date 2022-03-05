Grassi Investment Management Has $10.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grassi Investment Management lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 105.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2,850.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Boeing by 158.1% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 457,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $100,540,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded down $8.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.84. 13,076,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,027,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.68 and its 200 day moving average is $211.56. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $178.97 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.48.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.