Grassi Investment Management Invests $222,000 in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Atkore by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

ATKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,114 shares of company stock worth $2,206,741 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATKR traded down $3.52 on Friday, hitting $101.24. 453,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,086. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.39. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Profile (Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.