Grassi Investment Management Sells 200 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.5% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Tower by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 130.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,412,000 after acquiring an additional 393,767 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,430,000 after acquiring an additional 332,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.14.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT traded up $3.04 on Friday, hitting $238.28. 2,396,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,793. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.