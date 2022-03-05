Grassi Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Grassi Investment Management cut its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $12.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.75. 5,851,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.98. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.92 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COIN shares. boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total transaction of $6,340,337.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,943 shares of company stock worth $11,907,403.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

