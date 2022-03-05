Gravity Finance Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded up 62% against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $3,268.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00044270 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.35 or 0.06713616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,077.78 or 0.99778874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00044392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00048256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002926 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.