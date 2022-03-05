Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Issues Earnings Results

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of AJX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,411. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.76. Great Ajax has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $14.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,023 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.