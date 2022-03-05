Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,800 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the January 31st total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 195.8 days.

Separately, DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Great Eagle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

GEAHF remained flat at $$2.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. Great Eagle has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

