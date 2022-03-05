Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the January 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 63,106 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 203,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 425,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

GPL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,968,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.73. Great Panther Mining has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.00.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

