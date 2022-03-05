Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.220-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 899,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $157,533 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Green Dot by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,820,000 after purchasing an additional 148,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Green Dot by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Green Dot by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Green Dot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

