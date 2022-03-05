Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Green Plains reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

