Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Mar 5th, 2022

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. reduced their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of GTBIF opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

About Green Thumb Industries (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

